This morning, Akshay Kumar surprised everyone with announcing his upcoming film Housefull 5, which is returning with its 5th instalment of the comedy franchise. The superstar, who has an interesting lineup of projects, will return along with Riteish Deshmukh, which Drive director Tarun Mansukhani will helm. While the whole cast is yet to be revealed, self-proclaimed critic KRK has revealed that John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan are unlikely to join the comedy franchise. Scroll down for details.

John, who has been a part of 2nd instalment and Abhishek Bachchan, who was in Housefull 3, are unlikely to return in Housefull 5 as per his claims. Now in his latest Tweet, the Deshdroshi actor called Akki super flop.

KRK Tweeted, “Sajid Nadiadwala announced #Housefull5 with Akshay Kumar and Marathi films Star Riteish Deshmukh. Film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani, who directed super duper disaster film #Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. John and Abhishek won’t join super flop Akshay in this film.”

Reacting to this Tweet netizens wrote, “Soch raha tha abhi tak koi bakwasi nahi aya but finally you are here,” while another said, “Kya farak padega sir dhekenge toh nahi”

A third user commented, “Tum kitni bhi negativy kar lo yeh superhit hogi bhai shaeb jub housefull 4 jaise ghatiya movie 210+cr LT karti hai to soch lo yeh franchise logo ko kitni pasand hogi samje,” while fourth one said, “Dostana is hit.”

Sharing the official poster of the film, Akshay Kumar wrote in caption, “Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y’all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @tarun_mansukhani See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @riteishd @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala.”

Coming back, there is no official confirmation to KRK’s claim. However, we can’t wait to meet the rest of the cast of Housefull 5.

