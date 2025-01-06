Govinda is one of the greatest names in Bollywood history. Known for his iconic roles in the 90s, he has always been a beloved figure in the Indian film industry. Further, his legacy in the industry is being carried by the likes of Krushna Abhishek and Aarti Singh, his nephews and nieces with great reputations in the Indian television industry. However, what many fans might not know is that his daughter, too had a brief stint in the film industry.

However, his daughter, Tina Ahuja, despite her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the romantic comedy Second Hand Husband, struggled to find a foothold in the industry. The reason, according to Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, lies in the overwhelming influence of Govinda’s larger-than-life persona. She stressed that her daughter was more than willing to work if given the right opportunity, but the industry’s biases did not let her have these opportunities.

Sunita Ahuja says everyone thought Govinda was a strict father and that cost Tina Ahuja many opportunities

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja discussed the careers of her son and daughter. Speaking of Tina, she revealed how her daughter’s career took a hit because of preconceived notions about Govinda’s involvement. According to Sunita, there was a myth that Govinda would come to the film sets and “abuse” or “boss around” the crew members as a result of his strict fatherly nature. This made many hesitant to work with Tina.

However, Sunita doesn’t “understand why people create such myths”. Despite coming from a film family, she has been largely sidelined in the industry, due to the reverse effects of nepotism, as per Sunita. She further went on to state that nepotism was a major reason why Tina Ahuja did not get many roles in the industry despite being open to work.

“Nepotism band karo na. Doosre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka to do. Baahar bhi toh dekho, log aur bhi baithe hain. Abhi bhi she (Tina) is open to work. Kaam milega, woh karegi, usko shauk bhi hai bohot kaam karne ka. Abhi ek hi actor ko aap kitni baar dekhoge (Stop nepotism. Give other people a chance to work too. Only a select group of star kids get work. Look outside, there are others too. Tina is open to work. If she gets work, she will do it. She is also very fond of working),” Tina Ahuja added in the interview.

