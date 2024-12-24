Bollywood has seen its fair share of shelved projects, but few remain as infamous as Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai. Directed by the late Ravi Chopra, the film featured an impressive cast, including Govinda, Tabu, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, and Rajpal Yadav. Shot in 2008, this comedy-drama generated significant buzz due to its star-studded lineup and Chopra’s reputation for delivering hits.

However, despite being nearly completed, Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai never saw the light of day. The film’s shelving was not due to production delays or creative differences but a legal battle that derailed its release. American filmmakers legally sued the film for copyright infringement. Despite a settlement, the movie was never released.

Makers Of My Cousin Vinny (1992) Sued Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai For Plagiarism

The primary reason for the film’s indefinite shelving was a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by 20th Century Fox (now part of Disney). According to the Hollywood studio, Govinda-starrer Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai was a direct, unauthorized remake of their 1992 hit comedy My Cousin Vinny. As per ETimes, this was the first time any Hollywood makers took Indian makers to court for the remaking of a film.

Ravi Chopra’s BR Films reportedly did not secure the rights to adapt the story, leading 20th Century Fox to take legal action. The lawsuit alleged that Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai copied significant elements of My Cousin Vinny, including its plot, character arcs, and comedic situations. In the suit, Fox agreed that they had allowed Chopra “to make a film loosely based on the Oscar-winning movie.” However, they believed the final movie was a “substantial reproduction” of My Cousin Vinny.

Fox asked for $1.4 million in damages, as per The Indian Express, and the producers eventually settled with a payment of $200K. Despite this settlement, the movie was still never released in theaters. Unfortunately, the director, Ravi Chopra, passed away in 2014, and efforts were not made to release this movie then. With the advent of OTT films in India, it is yet to be seen whether Govinda‘s Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai will ever see the light of the day.

