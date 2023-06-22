One of the many things making the headlines currently – and mostly for not-so-good reasons, is Om Raut’s Adipurush starring Prbhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead. While the film’s box office performance is showing a steady decline, Gajendra Chauhan has got candid about BR Chopra’s Mahabharata, also facing major backlash.

The epic television series that aired on Doordarshan from October 2, 1988 to June 24, 1990 starred Nitish Bharadwaj as Krishna, Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma, Chauhan as Yudhishthir, Praveen Kumar as Bhim, Firoz Khan as Arjuna, Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi, Puneet Issar as Duryodhan, and many more.

As reported by Times Now, Gajendra Chauhan recently got candid about BR Chopras Mahabharata. He opened up about the backlash the show received just days before its release owing to a dialogue. The senior actor shared, “The then current government had objections to some of its dialogues. Those dialogues were written by Raj Babbar, in which Raja Bharat says that ‘Rajpath should be based on merit and not dynasty’, which completely went against the government and it was demanded to be removed from the show.”

Talking about the other backlashes BR Chopra’s Mahabharata faced, Gajendra Chauhan revealed that the government objected to the wheel of time as it ‘unnecessarily promoted the opposition party’. However, the court cleared the show the same night, and Mahabharat went on to become a major hit.

Talking about Adipurush, the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has been facing major backlash, especially for its tapori dialogues, clothing choices and distorting historical facts. While the makers reduced the ticket price to make the film accessible to all, many are calling for bans on the films, including Nepal’s cities of Katmandu and Pokhara.

