Saif Ali Khan and Preity were thick friends once upon a time so much so that they were rumoured to be in a relationship. Or rather, a fling. However, the actors once tried to defend the alleged affair and bust the rumours. They blamed their terrific chemistry on-screen and blamed it on couples are real but don’t have any chemistry on-screen.

As soon as they said it, they realised the blunder they had made, and their host was quick enough to catch it. The two stars, who shared a next to perfect chemistry, kept defending themselves without taking any names about the chemistry joke they cracked.

It was then that the host Karan Johar cut them short and said OK, Ho Gaya Na! And acted like he made a goof-up as well leaving Preity Zinta stunned! During their appearance on Koffee with Karan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity were asked about their on-screen chemistry, which was terrific in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Saif said, “Our chemistry is quite crazy. I mean apparently, if you look around in recent times, it is not necessary, for lovers to share any chemistry…” to which Karan Johar quipped, “I am not calling you lovers!”

Preity Zinta continued, “No, but there are people who are couples, and they don’t come across…” She did not complete her sentence realising it might land her in trouble. Saif said, “…and there are people who don’t like each other…” cut short by Karan, who pointed to Preity and asked, who are these couples? And while pressurising them, he said, OK ho gaya naa!

This stunned Preity as Karan took a brutal dig at Aishwarya Rai and her then-boyfriend Vivek Oberoi‘s chemistry in their film Kyun! Ho Gaya Naa. However, Saif overtook the conversation immediately and talked about the trust he and Preity share, which has built a comfort zone between them.

Netizens were brutal while they took digs at Saif and Preity which were demeaning to the core. A crass troll wrote, “Everyone knew back in the days that Saif & Preity were f*ck-buddies & so were Fardeen-Kareena. There were stories of double hook-ups during their infamous Pepsi commercials. But no hard feelings since Fardeen & Preity are happily married to other people & Saif-Kareena ended up marrying each other. Lol” Another troll said, “I cannot stand Preity #metooisajoke Zinta so I will not say anything nice.” One more user was alarmed at the video as the comment said, “Isn’t Preity Zinta bffs with Aishwarya??!!??”

One more random comment said, “Bollywood is a big or*y fest, why ruin with culturally acceptable norms?” One more comment read, “That shade towards Aishwarya though!”

You can watch the video shared by the Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossip here.

