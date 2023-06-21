Hrithik Roshan recently grabbed headlines for walking out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where he was allegedly cast as Ravana. The film has Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, and now rumours about Alia Bhatt stepping into Goddess Sita’s shoes have been hitting the front pages of the rumour columns. It has also been suggested in reports that after HR walked out of the film, KGF actor Yash was approached to play Ravana.

But do you know, this is not the first Ramayana the actor has walked out of? While digging through some old reports, we found out that the Krrish actor was also part of a Ramayana in the making earlier as well. The film was being made by none other than his then father-in-law, actor Sanjay Khan. The film was titled The Legend Of Rama, where Khan handed over the lead responsibility to his superstar son-in-law.

While Hrithik Roshan was to play Ram in the film, it was Sanjay Khan’s son and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-brother-in-law Zayed Khan who took the responsibility to play Lakshman. In an interview with India Glitz, the Main Hoon Naa actor confirmed, “Yes, my father is indeed making the Ramayana. It’s called The Legend Of Rama. He has been planning this film for three years. But he needed the perfect Rama. And who but Hrithik would be perfect for the role? Earlier, Hrithik had no dates. But now he’s doing very selected films.” He also talked about playing Lakshman in the film and said, “Playing Laxman in one form or another is the story of my life.”

The film was being scripted by a Britain-based writer Faroukh Dhondy who wanted to portray the film as a modernised Ramayana, just what Om Raut claimed his film Adipurush to be! Sanjay Khan’s Ramayana with the Vikram Vedha star as Ram was said to be a traditional adaptation of the grammar of modern films. Some reports even suggest that it was highly inspired by RR Martin’s novel Game Of Thrones.

Talking about the cast, Amitabh Bachchan was approached to play Dashrath in this film which was planned in 2009. Jackie Shroff was finalised to play Ravana while the hunt for Sita was going on when the film was unceremoniously shelved for reasons best known to Sanjay Khan and his team. But it might have been a boon in disguise for Hrithik Roshan’s career since the film might have been rejected owing to modernisation.

As per reports, in 2021 Hrithik Roshan was offered Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana and the opportunity to play Ravana in it. As per a TOI report, the actor backed out of the film as the Nitesh Tiwari film showed no signs of progress. In fact, a source close to the actor even revealed that the fear of controversy wasn’t the reason for his opting out of the lavish film but as he other commitments. The source was quoted saying, “Hrithik has opted out of the chance to play Raavan, as he had other commitments. Hrithik no longer wants to do one project every two years. He would rather do two projects every year.”

On the work front, Hrithik is currently working on Fighter with Deepika Padukone. He is supposed to do the next installment of Krrish and War once he wraps up this action thriller. While War 2 will have Hrithik locking horns with Jr NTR and helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it is rumoured that Krrish 4 will have a new director on board.

