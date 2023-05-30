The war between Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi is known to all, and everyone knows about the reason behind their fallout. Over the years, we have heard several rumours resulting due to the duo’s bitter relations and now, director Apoorva Lakhia has come out making a shocking revelation about Vivek’s casting hurdles in Shootout At Lokhandwala. Keep reading to know more!

Back in 2003, when he was allegedly in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek held a press conference and called out Salman for threatening him over phone calls. For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya reportedly dated each other before breaking up in 2002. Post that infamous press conference, Vivek was said to be facing an undeclared boycott in the industry.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, director Apoorva Lakhia claimed that he was facing issues with Vivek Oberoi’s casting in Shootout At Lokhandwala. He said, “At that time when I casted Vivek, a lot of producers called me and said ‘Replace him or we won’t work with you’. But I had given a commitment to Vivek, so how do you go back from a commitment? And Sanju sir supported me, Suniel Shetty supported me, Sanjay Gupta supported me. So if the guys are supporting me, I thought why should I think about the future? If Shootout became a hit, whoever rejected me will come back.”

Backing Vivek Oberoi’s casting, Apoorva Lakhia further added, “But Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented. I am hiring for his acting abilities. I am not hiring any person for his personality. He is a professional and he was really good when I was reading with him. I think he did a fantastic job.”

What are your thoughts about Apoorva Lakhia’s claim about casting Vivek Oberoi? Share with us through comments.

