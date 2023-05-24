Back in the early noughties, Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji were one of the most loved on-screen couples following the release of the blockbuster rom-com Saathiya. Despite the success, they did not star opposite each other in any rom-coms after the film.

Even though they did end up starring in the same movie, Mani Ratnam‘s Yuva, they were not cast opposite each other. Speculations at that time were also rife that they didn’t even talk to each other on the sets of that movie! Scroll down to know more.

If Miss Malini’s reports are to go by, the rift between Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi has to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. To recall, Aishwarya and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress were good friends until Vivek got into the picture. Contrary to on-screen, Rani and Vivek didn’t really get along that well during Saathiya. They were only cordial and civil.

However, things changed with Aishwarya and Vivek started dating each other, and Rani got caught in the crossfire. Vivek Oberoi wasn’t too happy with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s friendship and asked his then-girlfriend to keep some distance from his co-star.

Rani, who is known for her fiery temper, didn’t mince words and had a heated argument with Vivek. While the two of them never spoke about this, rumours claim that the incident put a final end to any chances the two of them ever had of being friends.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji is married to Yash Raj Film’s head Aditya Chopra. Both are now proud parents to baby girl Adira Chopra. Vivek Oberoi, on the other hand, is now married to Priyanka Alva and are proud parents to two children.

Vivek and Salman Khan’s fiasco over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was much publicised at that time as well.

