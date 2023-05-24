Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has made her way into Bollywood with her hard work and acting chops. From Dabangg to Dahaad – Sonakshi has a range of movies where she has shown her worth as an actress. However, apart from her acting skills, she is also known for speaking her mind. This one time, she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan and left everyone in splits with her answers.

Koffee With Karan is a controversial talk show where celebs from the Bollywood industry come and talk about their personal life or professional life and also give some gossip about others’ life as well. Keep scrolling to know what Sonakshi had said.

Sonakshi Sinha had appeared on Koffee With Karan with Shahid Kapoor. In one of the segments, when Karan Johar had asked her whom she would find if she walked into Ranbir Kapoor’s bedroom, the actress’s response left everyone in splits. She sarcastically said, “a cat”, referring to his then-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. However, Karan took a moment to realise what she meant, and Shahid could be heard saying, “bada time laga aapko”, leaving everyone in laughter.

Well, that’s all in the past. Now, Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir Kapoor is with Alia Bhatt and has also welcomed their daughter Raha into this world.

What are your thoughts about Sonakshi Sinha’s hilarious comment? Let us know.

