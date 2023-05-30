Salman Khan and Saroj Khan’s cordial relationship dates way back to the early part of his career. However, we all are aware of how Salman had come to the rescue of the late choreographer Saroj Khan during her difficult time and even helped her grandson get his heart surgery done. But there was a time when Salman threw quite a tantrum at Saroj Khan and threatened her that he would never work with her. Keep scrolling to know why.

Saroj was the choreographer of the film Andaz Apna Apna where apparently she had given major dance steps to Aamir Khan and kept Salman with only a prop. That had irked the actor and made him blame the choreographer for it. For the unversed, Saroj was one of the well-known choreographers in the industry who had given major hook steps to Bollywood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview with Zoom, Saroj Khan had opened up about the time when she had a major feud with Salman Khan, resulting in him threatening never to work with her. She said, Salman Khan had allegedly refused to work with her in future and told her, “I will not work with you once I become the top hero.”

Saroj Khan further shared that for the longest period of time, Salman Khan truly didn’t work with her as he was quite hurt over the ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ situation. She then told the publication that whatever she did, she was told to do so by the director Rajkumar Santoshi. And Saroj explained that if someone felt bad about it, she was sorry, but there was nothing she could do about it. She then added, “You won’t work with me? Roti Allah deta hai… Tu nahi deta hai.”

However, years later, in 2019, in an interview with Mid-day, the late choreographer Saroj Khan shared that there was a time when she was not getting any film offers when Salman Khan came in to help her and promised to sign her in one of his films.

Did you know about this? Let us know in the comments.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: “Aamir Khan Is Mentally Disturbed,” Claims KRK While Reacting To Reports Of Him Approaching Ranbir Kapoor For Campeones Remake

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News