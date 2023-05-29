Anushka Sharma is one of the A-listers of Bollywood who showed her worth as an actress with her hard work, dedication and acting skills. She is quite a versatile actress who portrayed different characters, be it in Pari or Phillauri or NH10 or others. However, she has worked with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as well. Here’s what her answer was when she was asked with whom she felt more scared to share screen space. Keep scrolling to find out!

Anushka, who stepped into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, recently made her dream debut at Cannes 2023, looking like an angel in a Richard Quinn outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To promote Sultan, Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma had once appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. When Kapil Sharma had asked the actress, “Jaise aapne Shah Rukh bhai, Aamir bhai aur Salman bhia ke saath kaam kia hai, sabse zyada darr kiske saath kaam karne lagta hai?” Anushka promptly pointed her fingers at Salman Khan and said, “I don’t know yaar mujhe nahi pata. I think main yeh solve karti jaungi dimaag mein, I get very intimidated by Salman.”

Watch the clip here:

Further, when Kapil Sharma asked, “Kya aap ye sabit karna chahte ho ki aapne teeno Khan o (Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan) ko piche chor rahi hai?” as she worked with three of them and also roamed around by making them sit on the back seat of her scooter, be it in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK or Sultan.

The actress can be heard saying, “Maine yeh sabit kia hai ki industry mein mujhe sabse zyada responsible insaan mana jata hai ki the three biggest heroes of our country, jinke upar itne paise lage huye hai who worked so much unko bass main peeche bithake chala sakti hoon. Only I’m responsible.”

Well, Anushka Sharma is known for her wits. What do you think? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand: Ashneer Grover Joins Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty & Team, Netizens Are In Disbelief!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News