This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3′ will be dhamakedaar, featuring a unique blend of ‘videsi’ dance styles to ‘desi’ songs! With the competition getting even more intense, the contestants will need to prove their mettle as they battle it out in the ‘Best Ka International Test’. Taking on flamenco, boogaloo, vogue and more international styles, the contestants will be putting their best foot forward to groove to the beats of 90s Bollywood classics while impressing the judges and E.E.N.T specialists – Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Stepping up to the challenge will be Indore’s Akshay Pal along with choreographer Vartika Jha, who will be performing electric boogaloo, animation, and hip-hop on the song ‘Makhna’. Highly impressed by Akshay Pal and Vartika’s brilliant choreography, Geeta Kapur would commend the duo, calling their act “one of the best acts that she has seen.”

Agreeing with Geeta, Sonali Bendre would say, “Akshay, you create magic with your performance. Two weeks ago I had said that I cannot see the Akshay that your brother had described; that Akshay who used to be very naughty in his childhood. We only got to see a glimpse of him in the last few performances . But today, I could see Akshay completely in your act. You truly enjoyed it today as you were smiling when you were performing. In your previous acts, you only chose to focus on your flaws, but today you were having fun. It was amazing.”

Making Akshay ecstatic with joy will be the sweet surprise from three of his dearest childhood friends, who will be coming to support him. Indulging in some fun phol khol, Akshay’s friends will share how Akshay is “Akki Baba” for them, reminiscing about their childhood days. Moreover, receiving appreciation from Sonali Bendre will add to his happiness.

Tune in to watch Akshay Pal’s spectacular act in the ‘Best Ka International Test’ on India’s Best Dancer 3, this weekend at 8 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

