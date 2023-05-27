Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra have often not only captured our attention with their on-screen performances but have also melted our hearts with their off-screen mushy romance. Now a video clip goes viral where the two are caught in a funny banter.

Tejasswi and Karan have not shied away from expressing their love for each other. Their Instagram feeds are filled with adorable pictures and heartfelt captions, giving fans a glimpse into their mushy romance. From cosy cuddles to stolen glances, their posts exude a sense of warmth and affection that resonates with their followers.

In the small video shared by a fan page, Punit Pathak asks Bharti Singh how much Haarsh Limbachiyaa paid for the ‘jootha chhupayi’ ritual. At this point, Haarsh screamed, 1 Lakh. Punit then moved to Tejasswi Prakash and asked how much her sister will ask from Karan Kundra. To which the Naagin actress replied ten lakhs.

Karan Kundra quips, “10 lakh me toh main tujhe le aunga.” Tejasswi looks at him and says, “National TV pe break up karu toh acha lagega?” Karan then says, “Nahi Nahi…” leaving everyone on the stage in laughter. Watch the hilarious and adorable moment in the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sava♥️Hearthrob of Tejran (@tejran_gloryfiying_11)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra first crossed paths during the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry was palpable, and their genuine affection for each other began to shine through. Some reports claimed that all is not well between them and are heading for break up.

However, Karan Kundra has said that with the blessings of fans, their bond is getting stronger with each passing day.

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6, while Karan Kundra is seen in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ co-starring Reem Sheikh and Gashmeer Mahajani.

