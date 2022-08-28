Naagin 6 is currently among the most watched daily soap in India. The major reason for people to watch the show is Tejasswi Prakash as many fell in love with her stint in Bigg Boss 15, which she even won. Meanwhile, the channel recently shared a clip from the show where the lead actress is seen having an intense showdown with a Yeti. What caught netizens’ attention was the bad CGI’d animal. Ever since the channel shared the video, people are trolling the makers for the same. Scroll below.

For those not unaware, Teja started shooting for the supernatural drama right after she came out of the BB15 house. Other than her, the show also stars Simmba Nagpal and Mahek Chahal, while Rashami Desai made a cameo appearance in the earlier episodes.

Most recently, the Colors shared a short sequence from Naagin 6 on their official Instagram. In the clip, the lead character of Tejasswi Prakash is seen having an intense battle with a Yeti. Sharing the video, the channel wrote, “Agar Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin ko koi dilaata hai gussa, woh unka naash hi nahi, sarvanaash kar deti hai.”

However, soon after the clip of Tejasswi Prakash from Naagin 6 went viral, netizens started mocking her and the makers for bad CGI.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Next I want to see Godzilla please,” another wrote, “Kitna ganda vfx hai,” a third wrote, “Really@ @tejasswiprakash pasand toh bhaut hai par #naagin 6 dekh dekh ke dil bhar gya ab please band kardo,” a fourth commented, “OTT ke jammane mai a cartoon kaun dekhta hai.”

Meanwhile, there is buzz that the show has got an extension till December and to make it more interesting, the makers have now decided to take a 20-year leap.

To grab viewers’ attention, Naagin 6 makers are planning to rope in Pratik Sehajpal and Amandeep Sidhu, while Tejasswi Prakash will continue playing the lead.

