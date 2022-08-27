A lot is being said and written about Sonali Phogat, who died under mysterious circumstances. Sonali, who rose to fame with TikTok videos, was a BJP leader and has also appeared on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 14. On August 23, Sonali Phogat passed away in Goa and earlier it was reported that she died due to a heart attack. However, soon after Goa police added to her death and file a case about the same.

Advertisement

As of now two of her associates have been arrested and it is being reported that they drugged her before killing her.

Advertisement

Now in the latest twist, Sonali Phogat’s family members drew parallels between her death case with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The actor ended his life in June 2020. However, even his family believed it was not a suicide but a murder. Now in a recent interview, the former BB contestant’s family members said they don’t want her death case to go SSR way. He also said Rhea Chakraborty gave him drugs.

India Today has quoted Sonali Phogat’s family member Kuldeep Phogat saying, “We do not want this case going as it did for Sushant Singh Rajpur’s death. The family still believes he was killed. Rhea Chakraborty gave him drugs.. yet she is out now. The case hasn’t concluded yet. This case is not about drug possession or drug consumption. But about murder.”

Sonali’s relative also went on to demand a CBI probe and a narco test. “We demand that the killers of Sonali be hanged. If the case doesn’t prove that she was murdered, we will ask for a CBI probe and we also demand a narco test,” he added saying.

On the other hand, Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka had said that the two accused have murdered the BJP leader with the intention to take over her properties and financial assets. During his recent interview, Sonali’s younger brother Vatan Dhaka revealed what makes them suspicious about her death.

Speaking to a leading entertainment portal, he said that he got a call from her personal assistant in the morning (August 23) that Sonali had died of heart failure. He said he was asleep, as wasn’t well. A few hours later, he called her associates back to confirm and find out how it happened and their whereabouts. What made him suspicious were the irregularities in their statement and time of death that made him suspect foul play. Later, he learnt that she was drugged and then killed.

The brother further said that they knew about Sudhir accompanying her and also had gotten to know about Sukhwinder much later. He then revealed their younger brother, Rinku, is in Goa and they are getting all updates from him.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the Sonali Phogat family comparing it to SSR’s death case? Do let us know.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 Exclusive: Sonali Phogat On Rubina Dilaik’s Reaction On Rakhi Sawant Going After Abhinav Shukla: “Ab Mirchi Kyu Lag Rahi?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram