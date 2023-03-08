While Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling millions of hearts for years, the actor is currently the King at the box office thanks to his last release Pathaan. As fans still flock to the big screen to catch SRK in all of his action glory, we decided to take you back to when choreographer Saroj Khan slapped him.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh shared a very close bond with the late dance master Saroj. The duo worked together in several movies during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and it was during this time that she raised her hands on him. Read on to know all about it.

While interacting with The Telegraph in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan got candid about the rapport he and Saroj Khan shared – including talking about the time she slapped him. Shocked? Well, according to the ‘Pathaan’ actor’s confession, it was a loving slap, and he received it when he complained about being tired from too much work.

Recalling the incident, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I remember, in my early days, I was after working with Sarojji. In those days, I would work three shifts and would be like this (leans back on his chair and sticks his tongue out).” The actor continued, “I told her, ‘Sarojji, itna kaam hai, thak gaya hoon (Sarojji, I am too tired, there is too much work)’.”

The Badshah of Bollywood added, “She would be very motherly towards me and she slapped me on the cheek, pyaar se (lovingly), and said, ‘Kabhi yeh mat kehna ki zyada kaam hai’ (Never complain about having too much work). In this area of work, there is never too much work. I just feel fortunate that I have so much to choose from. So, no pressure.”

Awww, isn’t that just so sweet!

