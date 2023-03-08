It’s March 8th, and the world is celebrating International Women’s Day 2023. Today, women across the globe will be complimented and appreciated for their contributions to improving our lives. While we bring in chocolates, flowers and other sweet things for the ladies/girls in our lives, Koimoi brings you a feature of when Bollywood turned into females on the silver screen.

For a man wearing a wig, some round fruits for b**bs, ladies’ clothes and makeup become an incredible disguise and has been done by many. This trick has been used several times in Bollywood films to escape a sticky situation, hide one’s identity, or just entertain.

From Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi to Amitabh Bachchan in Laawaris, Salman Khan in Jaan-e-mann and more – scroll below to know our pick of 10 Bollywood actors who turned female on the silver screen.

Govinda – Aunty No.1

Govinda is the king of comedy and has always entertained us with different outfits and styles – hence he’s the first name on our Women’s Day list. In the 1998 film ‘Aunty No 1,’ In his, the actor plays Gopi – but transforms himself into a saree-wearing aunty to help his friends.

Riteish Deshmukh-Apna Sapna Money Money

Just like Govinda, Ritesih Deshmukh is another Bollywood actor who never fails to make us laugh when he features in a comic role. In Apna Sapna Money Money, he turns into the beautiful, salwar kameez and bindi-wearing Sania Badnaam to hide from people chasing him as well as help his friend in forwarding his love story.

Amitabh Bachchan – Laawaris

A Women’s Day list talking about Bollywood actors playing females on screen would be incomplete without including this performance by Amitabh Bachchan. In Laawaris’ (1981) hit song ‘Mere Angane Mein,’ Big B not one but quite a few feminine avatars and rocked every single one of them. This song – and Mr Bachchan’s performance in it, are evergreen.

Akshay Kumar – Laxmmi Bomb

Telling the revenge story of a transgender spirit, Laxmii saw Akshay Kumar get possessed by the Laxman Sharma, aka Laxmii spirit. While in the control of the dead, Akki sported a red saree complete with minimal jewellery, a wig and a big red bindi. An impactful performance, won’t you agree?

Ajay Devgn – Golmaal Returns

In Golmaal Returns, Ajay Devgn opted for a white and purple dominated floral dress accompanied with dainty shoes, a gold chain, lipstick and glares as a disguise. While this is a typical look you may see many aunties follow, after watching the 2008 film, you will always remember Ajay whenever you see it.

Salman Khan – Jaan-e-mann

Yes, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood also took the help of a woman’s disguise to help him keep an eye on his estranged wife while helping his best friend score dates with her. The s*xy white satin halter neck dress showed off Khan’s gigantic muscles, and the big b**b and straight-hair wig did nothing to help make his feminine avatar any more delicate.

Sharad Kelkar – Laxmmi Bomb

While Akshay Kumar played a woman after being possessed by the spirit of a dead transgender person, it was Sharad Kelkar played the part of the person who was born like a man identified but identified as a woman. Dressed in a red saree and red bindi, Sharad was a force to be reckoned with as she dealt with the bed guys. This mention was a must on our Women’s Day feature.

Sanjay Dutt – Mera Faisla

In the 1984 film ‘Mera Faisla’, Sanjay Dutt turned into a woman and danced beautifully in the song ‘Allah Meri Laaj Bachana.’ While dressed in a pink salwar suit, Dutt danced and tried to save his ‘izzat’ while surrounded by several other ladies. In the song, he also sported two long braids, a silver maang-tika and a nose rig that can still set the internet on fire.

Ayushmann Khurrana- Dream Girl

It’s in the name itself! In ‘Dream Girl,’ Ayushmann Khurrana’s Karan can ace a feminine voice and hence lands a job as call centre worker Pooja. While he gets almost the entire town’s men crazy behind his ‘work’ persona, it’s a fun watch this Women’s Day. Bonus: A second part, Dream Girl 2, is also in the making.

Saif Ali Khan- Humshakals

While many consider this film one of the worst, we have to say seeing Saif Ali Khan dressed as a woman alongside Ram Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh was really fun.

Did we miss any Bollywood actor who played a female on screen on our list? If yes, drop the name in the comments.

Also, Happy Women’s Day, all!

