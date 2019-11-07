Akshay Kumar Goes Gaga Over Housefull 4 Co-Stars Bobby Deol & Riteish Deshmukh As They Do Bala Step

Housefull 4‘s ‘Shaitan Ka Saala‘ song starring Akshay Kumar took the internet by storm after fans and celebrities took up the Bala challenge acing his famous hook up step. Now Akshay Kumar has shared the behind the scene of Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh doing this funny step in their respective characters.

Taking to his social media handle Akshay Kumar shares, “The Bala fever has also caught onto these two shaitans! @Riteishd @thedeol

Grab your tickets and join the fun. #Housefull4 “

The video showcases Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Ritesih Deshmukh doing this comical step. Whats interesting to see is, while the director says cut Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh stopdancing but Bobby Deol continue to enjoy the step is yet another visual treat from the film.

Housefull 4 has already become a big success, collecting the biggest single-day collection in the comedy genre.

The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.

