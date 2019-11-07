Housefull 4 Box Office Day 14 Morning Occupancy: Slows Down Tad Bit!

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon in lead is enjoying the lead at the ticket windows, with barely any competition. The movie is the first choice of the audience and will continue do same until Ayushmann Khurana’s Bala arrives, which might attract the audiences simultaneously. For now, the weekdays are staying strong and here’s what the morning occupancy for today suggests.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Housefull 4 has marked occupancy of around 10-12% for today’s show. This is a slight drop from yesterday’s figures which marked around 12-14% occupancy but we hope the evening shows will cover up the loss. The numbers are still in healthy range and it’s great to see the movie holding well each day.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the buzz created by his first ever music video, that features Nupur Sanon as his love interest.

The music video has been titled as Filhall.

Expressing her excitement at working with Akshay Kumar on her debut acting assignment, Nupur shared, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good. If I think I need to guide you, I will.”

Written by Jaani, Fillhal also features Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

Akshay Kumar has shared the first look of his music video where he features alongside Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur.

Akki took to Instagram and shared a poster of the single Filhall, which has been sung by B Praak.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!