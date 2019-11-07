Bala Box Office Pre Release Buzz (1 Day Before): Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bald Act May Give Him His Highest Opener Of All Time

Bala Box Office Pre Release Buzz (1 Day Before): Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest comedy film Bala is hardly a day away from the release. In the last 6 months, this is the 3rd film by Ayushmann and is carrying very good expectations. Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik whose last film Stree proved to be one of the highest grossers of 2018. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam.

Let’s have a look at how the pre-release buzz of the film is doing right now:

Reach

Ayushmann Khurrana has given back to back hits and a couple of 100 crores grossers in the past few years which has made him one of the most credible stars in Bollywood. His name has trust among the audience and his face value is bigger now which has made Bala one of the most awaited films of the year. Also, the controversies surrounding the film have given it bonus publicity thus giving its overall visibility a boost.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 7.5/10

Buzz

The trailer and promos of Bala have been really interesting and have been successful in making the audience excited. This looks like one comedy film which will have a good story to back and hence will get immense support from the multiplex audience.

Although the film was carrying good buzz from the very start, its release date had very little clarity which was affecting it overall. However, with all the promotions the makers have almost overcome the issue. Also, there are paid previews for the film tonight which will further help the buzz boost up by the time it actually releases tomorrow.

I’ll rate the current buzz as 6/10.

Overall, Bala is likely to take a good start at the Box Office and probably the best of Ayushmann Khurrana beating his last best of Dream Girl which earned 10.05 crores on its opening day. The film may find some competition from Housefull 4 in small centres but the urban audience will lap it up well.

