Heard The VIRAL Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez Music Mashup? It’s Giving Us Goosebumps!

Ex-flames Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez might have moved on in real life, but their fans aren’t ready to accept that, probably ever. Recently, Selena found her closure through her latest music video, Lose You To Love Me, that she herself accepted is based on incidents of her real life.

Now, a music mashup of Selena’s Lose You To Love Me and Justin’s song, Sorry is going viral all across the internet, and their fans are going gaga over it. The video could see a perfect syncing of both of their lyrics and that’s one collab we’d want to hear in the coming future, leaving all disputes behind!

Check out the viral music mashup below:

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently revealed that she has been “super, super single” for two years but she wants to find “real” love.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years. I want to know what love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication,” Gomez said on “The Zach Sang Show”, reports female first.co.uk.

“When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you… I’m chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful.”

Gomez says she does not want to lose the “sense of love”.

“It’s just about containing it and channelling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever,” she added.

