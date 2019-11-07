Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Naina Song Cropped Out From Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 & The Reason Is SHOCKING!

Salman Khan’s next film Dabangg 3 has become the hottest topic these days. With the posters, trailers and audio tracks that the makers are dropping in intervals, have left the fans asking for more. The recent goss that the grapevine has is that while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a prominent part of the Dabangg franchise, fans won’t get to listen to a song from him this time.

There are many aspects to a Dabangg film which are constant and fans look for every time. With an item song, to a Hud Hud Dangg version, a Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s song is a mandatory thing. The maestro gave his voice to two songs for the first two instalments including Tere Mast Mast Do Nain in first, and Tere Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re in second.

Now if a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, the third instalment will have no song by the music maestro. Though he had recorded a song for the same in the past but got replaced later due to the Indo-Pak conflict.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dabangg films’ songs have been hits and the Dabangg 3 album is no exception. One of the reasons why the ‘Naina’ songs of part 1 and 2 worked so well is because of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s melodious voice. Hence, Salman Khan got him on board for the romantic track of Dabangg 3 as well. The recording went well and everyone was happy with the outcome, including music director duo Sajid-Wajid. However, the tensions then increased between India and Pakistan. An unofficial decision was taken that the industry should stop working with singers from across the border. Since Rahat Saab is a Pakistani, Salman and the entire team decided to drop his voice and replace it with that of another singer.”

“The full audio of ‘Tose Naina Lade’ song will be out today and is expected to work big time, despite Rahat Saab’s absence,” added the source but refused to reveal who has replaced the music maestro. However, the source tells, “Earlier a decision was taken to release the full audio of a song every three days. That’s not happening but all audio songs of the film will be out this month itself for sure.”

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kichha Sudeep and Sai Manjarekar. It is set to release on December 20 this year.

