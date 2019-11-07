Happy Birthday ‘Sweety’ Anushka Shetty! Fans Of Baahubali Actress Pour In Wishes As The Star Turns 38

Gorgeous actress Sweety Shetty who is popularly known as Anushka Shetty turned 38 today. Not many know that prior to acting the versatile actress used to work as a yoga instructor.
Anushka who made acting debut with 2005 release Telugu action venture Super opposite star actor Nagarjuna in Puri Jagannadh’s directorial is one of the most sought after actresses in the South film industry. Post-release of the iconic Baahubali series which had the actress as Devsena, Anushka went on to become a well-known face not just in India but abroad too.
The actress completed her studies in Bangalore and has a degree in Bachelor Of Computer Applications.
Anushka in her 14 years acting career has acted in over 40 films in Telugu and Tamil languages.
Apart from the Baahubali series, Anushka is also well known for her act in superhit films like Singam, Singam 2, Vaanam, Thandavam, Rudhramadevi, Vedam, Arundhati among others.
On the occasion of her Birthday, fans and followers took on twitter to express their love and wish their favourite actress good luck for the coming year.
On the professional front, the talented actress who was last seen on the big screen as Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi will next be seen in a full-fledged role in Nishabdam as a mute artist. The film’s teaser which released yesterday has been gaining a good response from the audience.
The thriller will have Anushka opposite R.Madhavan in lead. Nishabdam will release on big screens later this year in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.
