Yuvraj Singh Calls His Wife Hazel Keech ‘Baandri’ (Monkey) In This Unmissable Conversation

Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech are one of the most adorable couples around. While they are rarely seen hanging out together and doing social media PDAs but whenever they do, they make us swoon.

Yuvraj & Hazel recently indulged in a hilariously cute social media PDA which left many of their fans in aww.

It all started when Yuvraj shared some pictures of him from a shoot on Instagram and wrote, “Aala re Aala maratha aala ! @marathaarabians , abu dabhi here I come 👹👊🏽 @sohailkhanofficial”

Like a typical bae, Hazel commented and wrote, “Wow @yuvisofficial you’re really good looking. Are you single 😉”

Now Yuvraj had a hilarious reply as he said he is married to a monkey, “@hazelkeechofficial no I’m married to a 🐒 bandari” he wrote.

It’s so amazing to see Yuvraj & Hazel acting like best friends even after marriage. Isn’t it?

Their fans couldn’t stop laughing after checking their convo on Instagram and their comments on the thread are proof.

However, this is not it. Yuvraj also posted a video on Instagram recently in which he can be seen playing VR game while Hazel in her own cute way is interrupting him. Yuvraj captioned the video and wrote, “Next time I’m going to shoot you with my vr guns 👉🏻 if you interrupt me 🤨🤨🤨 @hazelkeechofficial”

Hazel couldn’t believe Yuvraj posted the video on Insta and commented, “Omg i cant believe you posted this!!!!! Im gonna kill you!!!!!”

Actresses Preity Zinta and Huma Qureshi were also noted sharing laughter emojis in the comment section.

