Darbar Update: Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Mohanlal & Mahesh Babu To Unveil The Motion Poster Of Rajinikanth’s Action Drama

Filmmaker A R Murugadoss’s directorial Darbar starring megastar Rajinikanth has been trending all over social media ever since the film went on floors early this year. The Rajinikanth starrer without a doubt is one of the most anticipated films in the Indian film industry.

Rajini fans just can’t keep calm as the motion poster of the magnum opus will be unveiled today evening. Fans of the megastar have been trending #Darbar aka #Thalaivar167 and #DarbarMotionPoster all across twitter with fan-made posters thus making sure that they leave no stone unturned to promote their favourite star’s film in the best possible way with social media.

Yesterday evening Murugadoss took to Twitter to announce something very big as he tweeted that the motion poster will be unveiled by Superstars Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, and Salman Khan.

As Murugadoss tweeted, “Previlaged to announce that our #DarbarMotionPoster will be unveiled by top celebrities of our Indian cinema.@ikamalhaasan sir, @BeingSalmanKhan sir, and @Mohanlal sir. Watch out our thalaivar @rajinikanth tomorrow with @anirudhofficial mass theme. @LycaProductions”

“Here’s a surprise to all the fans out there @urstrulyMahesh sir will reveal the TELUGU version of #DarbarMotionPoster today evening at

5:30 PM.”

Kamal Haasan will be unveiling the motion poster in Tamil.

Whereas, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Salman Khan will be unveiling the motion posters in Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi languages respectively.

Talking about Darbar, Rajinikanth will be seen playing the role of a cop in this action drama after a long gap of almost 27 years. It was in his 1992 release Pandiyan in which the actor had last played the role of a cop. The posters and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

With Darbar, it is for the very first time Rajinikanth and AR Muragadoss are teaming together.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars actress Nayanthara in the lead role, along with Bollywood star Sunil Shetty, Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Nawab Shah and others in major roles.

The Rajini starrer is being produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under Lyca Productions.

Darbar is slated to hit big screens early next year.

