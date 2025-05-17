Cricketer Yuvraj Singh was once brutally trolled for allegedly taking a dig at his rumored ex-girlfriend and actress Deepika Padukone. For the unversed, Yuvraj and Deepika were rumored to be in a relationship during the first half of 2008. In the Club Prairie Fire podcast with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan which was released last year in September, Singh mentioned a ‘tall actress’ that he once dated who followed him to Canberra during the India’s tour of Australia despite him telling her not to do so. Not only this but he also took a dig at this ex-girlfriend of his who had also packed his bag without his permission.

Fans Guessed Yuvraj Singh Was Talking About Deepika Padukone

While, Yuvraj Singh refrained from naming the actress but fans connected the dots and guessed that it can only be Deepika Padukone. The actress was shooting for her 2008 film, Bachna Ae Haseenon in Australia and during that time, she was also spotted with Yuvraj in the country. Fans also found out that it was only possible for her to head off from Adelaide to Canberra like Yuvraj alleged. The actress’ relationship rumors with Singh were flaring high during that time.

No sooner did Yuvraj Singh’s podcast go viral than fans of the Pathaan actress started mercilessly trolling him. One of the fans called him a “Bekar Admi” while another netizen stated, “This is low of him. He could have just mentioned girlfriend instead of actress, he knows people can easily identify who is she.” A fan further said, “Indian men’s obsession with Deepika Padukone needs to be studied.” Another user said, “Seems for him, his biggest achievement in life was to date Deepika.” A fan stated, “The personalities of these bitter cricketers come out with time.”

Fans were especially upset because both Deepika Padukone and Yuvraj Singh are now happily married to their respective partners, Ranveer Singh and Hazel Keech and did not need this scrutiny. For the unversed, Deepika was also romantically linked with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. She was also in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor after that for many years after which they called it quits in the year 2009.

Yuvraj Singh talks about the actress during the Australian tour. We know who she is, isn’t? pic.twitter.com/JhKjz0p9Gh — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 27, 2024

