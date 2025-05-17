When the six-part crime thriller Black, White & Gray: Love Kills was released earlier this month on SonyLIV, it received a fantastic response from critics and the streaming audience. If you have seen the series and enjoyed it (or even haven’t watched it yet), we recommend checking out an underappreciated, dark crime thriller on OTT. We are talking about the 2021 show Tabbar (a Punjabi word which means family). Read on to know more about the series and where you can stream it.

Tabbar – Plot & Cast

The eight-episode family drama thriller revolves around a retired cop, Omkar Singh (played by Pavan Malhotra), who lives with his family in Jalandhar, Punjab. When Omkar’s elder son mistakenly brings home an identical bag, the bag owner tracks him and arrives at his home to take it back. But an unfortunate incident happens, after which it is revealed that the bag belonged to the younger brother of a powerful politician (played by Ranvir Shorey).

Now, Omkar must leave no stone unturned and go to extreme lengths to protect his family from the tricky situation. The show also features Supriya Pathak, Gagan Arora, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Kanwaljit Singh in important roles. Tabbar was created by Harman Wadala and directed by Ajitpal Singh.

Where To Watch Tabbar On OTT?

You can stream the gripping crime thriller series Tabbar on the SonyLIV OTT platform.

Tabbar – Critical Reception & Awards

After its release in 2021, Tabbar received a highly positive response from critics and was also appreciated by the viewers. The show bagged eight Filmfare OTT Awards, including Best Series (Critics) and Best Actor in a Drama Series (for Pavan Malhotra). The series has an excellent user rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb.

Tabbar Trailer

You can watch Tabbar’s official trailer here to get a glimpse of its intense narrative and stellar performances.

