Aamir Khan’s next film, Sitaare Zameen Par, is slated for a theatrical release on June 20th, 2025. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, we’ve rounded up a list of the top ten highest-rated Aamir Khan films, ranked by their IMDb ratings. To keep it practical, we’ve only included films currently available on Indian OTT platforms, making it easy for you to stream these acclaimed movies before Sitaare Zameen Par hits the big screen.

1. 3 Idiots

Year of Release – 2009

– 2009 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 8.4/10

Plot: The buddy comedy film starts with two college friends, Farhan (R. Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman Joshi), who are in search of their long-lost friend Rancho (Aamir Khan), a charismatic genius who disappeared after college. The film also focuses on the time the three friends spent on the campus and how Rancho fell in love with the daughter (Kareena Kapoor) of a rigid college dean (Boman Irani).

2. PK

Year of Release – 2014

– 2014 Available On – Netflix & SonyLIV

– Netflix & SonyLIV IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

Plot: Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the highly entertaining comedy drama follows the story of an alien (Aamir Khan), who desperately wants to return to his home planet. While on Earth, he begins to attract attention by asking innocent and thought-provoking questions and falls in love with a journalist (Anushka Sharma). The film also features Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt in interesting roles.

3. Rang De Basanti

Year of Release – 2006

– 2006 Available On – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

Plot: When a British filmmaker visits Delhi to make a documentary film on Indian freedom fighters, she meets a group of carefree university friends who agree to act in her movie. But after the death of their close friend, they decide to expose the corrupt system. Besides Aamir Khan, the film also features Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten, Waheeda Rehman, and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles. The movie was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

4. Sarfarosh

Year of Release – 1999

– 1999 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

Plot: Directed by John Mathew Matthan, the action thriller follows an upright senior cop, Ajay Rathod (Aamir Khan), who makes it his mission to bring cross-border terrorists to justice after a personal tragedy. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah as the main antagonist, Sonali Bendre, and Mukesh Rishi in pivotal roles.

5. Dil Chahta Hai

Year of Release – 2001

– 2001 Available On – Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

– Amazon Prime Video & Netflix IMDb Rating – 8/10

Plot: Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the coming-of-age comedy drama revolves around three college friends, Akash, Sameer, and Siddharth (played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna), and how their relationship evolves when one of them falls in love with an older woman. The film also features Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Rajat Kapoor in important roles.

6. Andaz Apna Apna

Year of Release – 1994

– 1994 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 8/10

Plot: Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the cult comedy film revolves around two street-smart slackers, Amar and Prem (played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan), who try to outwit each other to marry Raveena (Raveena Tandon), the daughter of a wealthy businessman (Paresh Rawal). But the story takes a turn when Raveena’s friend Karishma (Karisma Kapoor) falls in love with Prem, and Raveena’s father is kidnapped by his evil twin, Teja.

7. Ghajini

Year of Release – 2008

– 2008 Available On – Amazon Prime Video & Zee5

– Amazon Prime Video & Zee5 IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

Plot: Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the action thriller is about an affluent businessman turned vigilante (Aamir Khan) who suffers from amnesia. He wants to take revenge on a dreaded criminal named Ghajini, who brutally killed his lover (Asin), using notes, tattoos, and some photographs as clues.

8. Rangeela

Year of Release – 1995

– 1995 Available On – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 7.4/10

Plot: Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, the romantic musical drama follows the story of a middle-class girl, Mili (Urmila Matondkar), who aspires to become an actress. Her close friend Munna (Aamir Khan) supports her and secretly loves her. But the goings-on take an interesting turn when a big movie star (Jackie Shroff) gives Mili the lead role in his next film.

9. Talaash

Year of Release – 2012

– 2012 Available On – Amazon Prime Video & Netflix

– Amazon Prime Video & Netflix IMDb Rating – 7.3/10

Plot: Directed by Reema Kagti, the mystery psychological thriller features Aamir Khan as a cop, who is assigned a high-profile murder case while dealing with his dark past and a depressed wife (Rani Mukerji). As the investigation moves forward, he gets unexpected help from a sex worker (Kareena Kapoor), who might be the key to unlocking the perplexing mystery.

10. Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Year of Release – 1993

– 1993 Available On – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & Shemaroo Me

– Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & Shemaroo Me IMDb Rating – 7.3/10

Plot: Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film follows the story of a simple man, Rahul (Aamir Khan), who becomes the guardian of three orphan children and is given the responsibility to run their textile business. He finds it challenging to manage the naughty kids, but his life takes a positive turn after a runaway bride (Juhi Chawla) crosses his path.

