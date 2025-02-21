Sanya Malhotra’s latest film, Mrs., has become a game-changer in Hindi cinema. Streaming on ZEE5, the movie is a Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Directed by Arati Kadav, Mrs. explores the grim realities of patriarchy in almost all domestic spaces. Sanya plays Richa, a passionate dancer who finds her aspirations crushed under the weight of household chores after marriage.

The film sheds light on the silent struggles many women face, with its narrative winning hearts and sparking debates. Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh plays Richa’s father-in-law in the film. Known for his versatile roles, Singh’s performance as an unsympathetic patriarch has struck a chord. However, the actor recently revealed how deeply uncomfortable he felt watching his on-screen persona in the movie.

Kanwaljit Singh On Watching Mrs: “I Felt So Disgusted”

Kanwaljit Singh’s portrayal of the authoritarian father-in-law in Mrs. has garnered widespread attention, but it also disturbed the actor himself. In an interview with India Today, Singh admitted that he underestimated the impact of his role until he watched the film’s final cut. “All I remembered from the shoot was eating a lot of food. After that, I worked on nearly four other projects and forgot about my character. But when I saw the film, I was so disgusted by my character’s behavior that I immediately went to Sanya and apologized,” he shared.

The apology came as a surprise to Sanya Malhotra. Singh elaborated, “Sanya was taken aback and asked why I was saying sorry. I told her I had forgotten how much I troubled her character in the film, and it left me feeling awful.” The veteran actor praised Sanya’s performance, stating that she absolutely nailed her part and her acting was “heartbreaking and brilliant.”

Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs. has not only broken records on ZEE5 but has also initiated meaningful conversations about gender roles and domestic dynamics. The movie, directed by Arati Kadav, has certainly earned fans’ eyes and ears in the era of blockbuster masalas.

