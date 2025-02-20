Akshay Kumar recently joined hands with Palash Sen and Vikram Montros to release Mahakal Chalo, a devotional track that expresses the actor’s undying faith in Lord Shiva. As the song is receiving a positive reception from listeners, Akshay delved into the insights of singing and shooting the song with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose. Additionally, he revealed the reason for creating upbeat devotional songs.

“Some connections are beyond words, beyond time. Last year, it was Shambhu, and now, Mahakal Chalo—both of these journeys brought me closer to my faith. That’s all I wish to do for others, I want to make songs that bring people closer to their calling, to help make them feel like they can face the day ahead,” Akshay Kumar shared.

“Every moment spent creating this with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose has been filled with faith and devotion. Singing for Mahadev is a reminder that he chooses the moments, and we simply surrender,” the Sky Force actor added.

Mahakal Chalo is a spiritual track fused with upbeat music that connects listeners across ages, especially the Gen-Z. The song carries the roaring aura of Lord Shiva, and the whole energy of the track is amplified by Akshay Kumar‘s vocals, making it one of the most promising tracks to take over the listeners.

