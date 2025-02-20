Dharmatic Entertainment is all set to introduce gen-z stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the quirky love story Nadaaniyan. The movie will soon be streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix. The excitement in the air is palpable as this will mark Ibrahim and Khushi’s first association with Dharmatic Entertainment.

While the film will mark Khushi Kapoor’s second acting project after The Archies, it marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s acting debut. No sooner did the makers release the first look of the movie than netizens started drooling over the charming screen presence and the chemistry of the duo.

So mark the date! Nadaaniyan will be released on Netflix on March 7, 2025 Dharmatic Entertainment is all set to present an endearing love story that will send you on a rollercoaster of emotions, romance, and heartbreak. Not only this, but fans are also in awe of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s vivacious camaraderie in songs like ‘Ishq Mein’ and ‘Galat Fehmi.’

Ibrahim who has already become a heartthrob owing to his good looks and charisma has managed to capture all the attention of the fans. Khushi’s lovely charisma and an engaging chemistry with him are just the cherry on top. Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix will keep the Valentine’s Day fever running with this super cute love story.

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan also had a quirky way to announce the release date of Nadaaniyan. The duo recreated the iconic ‘Pyaar Dosti Hai’ scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hain with the fan favorite Ms Briganza making a cameo. The lovely announcement teaser was shared by Netflix on their social media handle. Well, by the looks of it, Nadaaniyan promises to be a delightful joyride that will show us varied shades of love but with an ‘arranged’ twist. Catch the film only on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

