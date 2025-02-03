Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his debut with Dharmatic Entertainment’s Nadaaniyan also featuring Khushi Kapoor. The easy-breezy rom-com had everyone’s attention with its first poster and now the first song from the film is out! Titled Ishq Mein, this song is the perfect Gen-Z love anthem but trust me, I am falling for it despite being a millenial!

Ibrahim – Khushi’s ‘Ishq Wala Love’

The film will be released on Netflix in March, and the first song from the rom-com sets up the premise very cutely. Ibrahim and Khushi are ready to romance in an oh-so-cute love story that already gives Ishq Wala Love vibes!

The New Chocolate Boy!

The video of Ishq Mein also promises Ibrahim and Khushi’s Nadaaniyan to be endearing enough to make you fall for them. While Ibrahim is the new chocolate boy Bollywood has been waiting for ever since Ranbir Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is the poster girl for the rom-coms Bollywood has been missing ever since Alia Bhatt adulted!

Did We Spot The New Age Rahul-Anjali?

Ibrahim and Khushi’s chemistry in this beautifully choreographed song definitely grabs attention and we are not sure if you noticed but there is this very beautifully done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment of this age, where Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi, just like Rahul and Anjali, manifest their wishes, the only difference here being angel numbers instead of Toota Taara!

Well, looking at the song, we can can place our bets on the quintessential Dharma romance we have been missing ever since Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol left the 90s and Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt chose different genres of films ageing well!

The romance void finally seems to be narrowed down with Dharmatic Entertainmen’s upcoming film Nadaaniyan and hopefully, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor will paint the town red, orange and green with their cute shades of love and friendship!

Check out the song here.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

