A recent rumor about Aamir Khan being the man roaming Mumbai’s streets dressed as a caveman has been debunked! In the entertainment world, rumors spread like wildfire, and social media plays a significant role in amplifying them. Speculation surrounding the viral caveman in Mumbai is one such rumor circulating widely on social media these days.

A video of a man spotted on the streets of Mumbai dressed in a ragged caveman-like costume recently went viral online. Several people were quick to speculate that the man behind the viral clip was the Lagaan actor seemingly promoting his next project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

However, a source close to the superstar denied the rumor. They confirmed, “The man roaming the streets of Mumbai in a caveman-like costume is not Aamir Khan. Kindly do not believe any such statements, as all of them are false.” Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of Sitaare Zameen Par, set to hit theaters on December 25, starring the former alongside Genelia Deshmukh.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Deva: Shahid Kapoor Exudes Powerful Attitude In Electrifying Marji Cha Maalik Song From New Movie—Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News