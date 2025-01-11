Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Even at the age of 82, he’s unstoppable and minting moolah through movies as well as Kaun Banega Crorepati. Even superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan greatly respect Big B. But do you know Aamir Khan once wanted to smoke in front of the veteran star, and SRK had the most unexpected advice? Scroll below for the details!

As most know, Aamir and Big B have worked together on the 2018 box office dud, Thugs Of Hindostan. The duo were sharing the screen together for the first time, and Khan had previously shared that he was nervous. Many wouldn’t know, but he sought Shah Rukh Khan’s advice on smoking in front of Amitabh ji.

Aamir Khan during the promotion of Thugs Of Hindostan had shared, “I smoke, but I was worried if I can smoke in front of Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan), so I decided to meet Shah Rukh Khan. I went to meet him and asked, ‘Shah, Do you smoke in front of Amit Ji?’ He said, ‘Yes, there is no problem, I smoke in front of him.’ I asked him, ‘Did you ever ask him?’ He is like, ‘No, but he hasn’t stopped me ever’. I questioned him, what if he tells me anything on smoking. He then suggested, ‘Pehli din tu thodha door se pee, uske baad thodha thodha nazdik jaa, go smoothly.'”

Things turned upside down when Amitabh Bachchan confronted Aamir Khan about the same. They were on their way to watch a movie together in Malta amid the TOH shoot. Big B asked, “Aamir, I heard you went to Shah Rukh Khan and asked whether you can smoke in front of me.”

Khan then went on to ask if he was allowed to smoke after all. Big B responded, “You can smoke in front of me, but it’s not good for your health.'”

Aamir Khan also asked Amitabh Bachchan if he smokes, to which he allegedly said, “Yes.”

Meanwhile, Aamir has quit smoking. He took a ‘mannat’ ahead of his son Junaid Khan’s upcoming film, Loveyaapa.

On the professional front, he will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.

