Ever since it was announced that Bhooth Bangla would mark a collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, fans have been eagerly waiting for the horror comedy film. The actor-director duo has created magic every time they have worked together, from Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Coincidentally, Bhooth Bangla shares an unexpected connection with Bhool Bhulaiyaa that will further elevate the audience’s excitement. Apart from the same actor and director, the two films are shot at the same location in Jaipur.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla Is Being Filmed At The Same Location As Bhool Bhulaiyaa

For the shoot of Bhooth Bangla, the whole production team has headed to Chomu Palace in Jaipur. It is the same palace that was featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. By confirming the development, Pinkvilla’s sources said, “Call it destiny, but Bhooth Bangla has got Akshay and Priyadarshan on the same spot as the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa.”

The source further added, “The team is shooting for a marathon schedule at Chomu Palace in Jaipur. The entire horror unfolds in this palace, and the team is thrilled to be shooting at the same spot after 18 long years.”

The filming of Bhooth Bangla began on January 6, 2025, and will continue for a month in Jaipur, where 60% of the portion will be shot. After the first schedule, the team will also travel to Mumbai and London to shoot the rest of the film.

Further revealing that the movie will feature massive special effects, the source said, “The film is high on VFX, one of its kind fantasy horror-comedy set against the backdrop of Indian Mythology. It’s the return of Akshay Kumar to the genre, and his character has some hilarious traits which will bring the house down with laughter.”

Apart from Akshay Kumar, three other actors from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav, are also part of Bhooth Bangla. They are joined by Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu. The film will be released in theaters in April 2026. Akshay was last seen in Singham Again, while Priyadarshan’s last Bollywood outing was the 2021 film Hungama 2.

