Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold choices on-screen and off, has recently revealed her decision never to make another political film again. Following the tumultuous experience of directing and starring in Emergency, which centered on India’s controversial Emergency period under Indira Gandhi, Kangana shared her immense challenges during the film’s production.

The movie marked her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The film has attracted considerable attention and controversy, facing multiple roadblocks, including delays from the Central Board of Film Certification and legal notices. Kangana Ranaut’s determination to get the project through has remained steady throughout the process. However, the experience left her exhausted and disillusioned with making political films, especially ones based on real-life events.

Kangana Ranaut now understands why nobody wants to make political films.

In an interview with News18, Kangana Ranaut candidly shared how the making of Emergency took a personal toll on her. She revealed her frustration, stating, “I’m never making a political film again. It’s so difficult, and I now understand why so few people attempt it, particularly with real-life characters.” During the shoot, which took place amidst the global pandemic, Kangana was confronted with numerous hurdles.

Her international crew, known for their strict work protocols, needed their payments regularly, even if filming was delayed or impacted. The added financial pressure and ongoing struggles, such as the Assam floods, overwhelmed her. “I was struggling to make this film,” Kangana confessed. I used to feel frustrated. But who did I show that frustration to? There was no one,” Kangana revealed.

“As a director, one can fight with the producer, but who can you fight with if you’re doubling up as both? I wanted to say out loud that I need more money, and I’m unhappy.” She further admitted that her frustration often affected her relationships, particularly with her family. “When you have a stressful job like mine, you end up taking your family for granted,” she reflected, noting that her sister Rangoli Chandel bore the brunt of her emotional turmoil. Through ups and downs, the film is now finally cleared for release and will hit the theaters on January 17, 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Sanjay Dutt Expressed His Wish To Make Deepika Padukone His Fourth Wife: “If I Were A Little Younger, She Would…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News