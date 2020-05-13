Sona Mohapatra On Supporting Rangoli Chandel After Her Twitter Handle Was Suspended: “It Was COMPLETELY Misread”

Sona Mohapatra recently grabbed the limelight when she stood in support of Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel when her Twitter account was suspended. Sona has now opened up about the reason why she did what she did and the trolls that followed the same.

For the unversed, Twitter had suspended Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account for posting provocative content. Singer Sona Mohapatra had then supported her and expressed that she feels Rangoli had the right to put out her opinion.

Sona Mohapatra had written, “Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha.”

Now talking to Etimes, Sona Mohapatra opened up about the same. She said that the trolls do affect sometimes but she loves taking them on, head-on. The singer has never backed out from voicing her opinion and giving it back to the trolls.

Further talking about supporting Rangoli Chandel, Sona Mohapatra said, “It wasn’t the case. It was completely misread. She had blocked me on Twitter a couple of years ago to start with! Then I realized that people don’t see the context and don’t understand that you are trying to have a debate or conversation which will help see matters from another perspective. People should think harder about topics like censorship, about people showing their true colours about reform in religion to suit the current times. There are so many nuances to this conversation.”

Meanwhile, after Twitter suspended Rangoli Chandel’s account, sister Kangana Ranaut had lashed out at the microblogging site. She had also urged Indians to ban the application.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!