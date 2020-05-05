Adding one more controversy to his already full kitty, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared a sexist and twisted tweet yesterday that triggered netizens who schooled him. It is now singer Sona Mohapatra who has slammed Ram Gopal Varma for making sexist comments and how women have the right to buy alcohol and drink.

After the wine shops were opened post a lockdown of over two months, many cravers lined up the shops to get liquor. The pictures of the same were doing round on social media. Ram Gopal Varma shared a picture of a queue that had women standing and wrote, “Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men.”

Following this there were Twitterati who lashed out at the filmmaker for his sexist remark. So to so that the person who had clicked the original image also called him out for twisting it as there were two queues, one for men another for women and the number of women was way less compared to that of men.

Ram Gopal Varma’s tweet then reached Sona Mohapatra, who wrote, “Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent.”

Replying to Sona Mohapatra’s tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state.”

This triggered the singer more who pointed out how she has never heard of women drinking and abusing men. She wrote, “So are u saying that this picture where a few women are standing in line to buy liquor proves otherwise? How so? Statistics show domestic violence, alcohol abuse to be linked & women hold the short end of the stick across the world. Rarely does the woman drink & thrash her partner.”

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

https://twitter.com/sonamohapatra/status/1257298510405386240s=19

https://twitter.com/RGVzoomin/status/1257503556443295744s=19

So are u saying that this picture where a few women are standing in line to buy liquor proves otherwise?How so? Statistics show domestic violence,alcohol abuse to be linked & women hold the short end of the stick across the world. Rarely does the woman drink & thrash her partner https://t.co/uyQIHbb9zF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 5, 2020

