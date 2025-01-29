Well, Ram Gopal Varma took it seriously. He called her to his office and tried to convince her not to marry him.

Suchitra shared this story in her autobiography Drama Queen. She recalled sending a text to Ram Gopal Varma that said, “Will you marry me?” She explained that it was meant to be a joke. But Ram Gopal Varma was frightened. He immediately invited her to his office to talk about it.

In the book Suchitra mentioned that Ram Gopal Varma was very scared after receiving her message. He rejected her request saying he has a different opinion on women. He also told her that he preferred women for not their brains but for some other.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Suchitra explained how this all happened. She said, “It happened, but it was just a joke. How can anyone seriously think about marrying Ram Gopal Varma? He is a nice man, but he got so scared by my message. That is even funnier.”

Suchitra continued explaining that Ram Gopal Varma was scared and told her she was a nice person. But he considered himself a bad guy. He told her that she should not think about marrying him. She told him it was just a joke but he still took it seriously.

Suchitra and Ram Gopal Varma had worked together on several films including My Wife’s Murder and Rann. She was married to director Shekhar Kapur from 1999 to 2007. Unfortunately, their marriage ended on a bad note. Suchitra later called Shekhar Kapur “unfaithful.”

