Ram Gopal Varma is one of the well-known directors in Indian Cinema. He has given films like Rangeela, Satya, and The Attacks of 26/11, to name a few. More than his films, his controversial statements often made headlines. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also recalled an incident that revealed his opinion on women.

Suchitra and RGV have worked together in films like My Wife’s Murder and Rann. The two have known each other for many years. She once sent a text asking him, “Will you marry me?” The filmmaker later called her to his office to dissuade her from thinking about this seriously.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is now reflecting on the joke she made about the director Ram Gopal Varma. She said she understands her joke was taken seriously because even RGV didn’t get it. During a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, she said, “It happened, but it happened as a joke… How can anybody be serious about marrying Ram Gopal Varma? He’s a very nice man, but he got so scared by my message. That is even funnier.”

She continued, “He took me very seriously, he got so scared. He called me to his office and explained what a nice girl I was, and how he’s a very horrible guy and I shouldn’t think about all this… I said, ‘Ramu, it was just a joke.’ Even he took it seriously.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi mentioned this incident in her book Drama Queen. Even though she didn’t mention that it was a joke, but said that RGV rejected her advances and told her that he only uses women ‘for s*x’ and that he likes their ‘bodies’ but not their ‘brains’. “In my opinion, women should be seen and not heard,” she said he told her.

Suchitra, who has worked as an actor and singer in the industry, was married to director Shekhar Kapur from 1999 to 2007. In the same interview, she said that she hasn’t forgiven actor Preity Zinta for comments that she made about her at a time when it was rumoured that Shekhar and Preity had an affair.

