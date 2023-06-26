Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta were great friends once upon a time but drifted apart when Kareena Kapoor Khan happened! Kareena and Preity did not go down too well, and the reason was the age-old story of somebody’s loss being somebody’s gain. But this time, Kareena Kapoor’s loss was a big-time gain for Preity, and Bebo made sure that people knew about her loss till PZ decided to put some perspective in Bebo’s head.

For some history and references, their war of words started with the Jab We Met actress rejecting Karan Johar’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, and ditching him at the last minute to sign Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon! Not jut that, she stopped taking Karan Johar’s call, who had no option but to approach another actress, and thankfully, Preity Zinta obliged.

But when Kal Ho Naa Ho turned into a historical film, Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to do something more than regret. So she decided to tell the media that she was the first choice for the film. And she did that in almost as many interviews as she could to make sure that the last person surviving in this universe knows that she was the first choice for Kal Ho Naa Ho.

However, this did not go down well with Preity Zinta, who definitely had a problem being called the second choice, and she chose to speak about it on the very (in)famous couch of Karan Johar. When she was asked how she felt stepping into Kareena Kapoor’s shoes, she said, “I don’t feel anything. I have a very simple logic. Suppose you go to a store and decide to try a pair of jeans. It fits you well, but you don’t buy them doesn’t mean they are your jeans. It belongs to the next person who comes, tries them on, and buys them.”

Preity even belittled Kareena’s choice of films and said, “Once you offered me the script and I read them, I said, ‘Why does Kareena not want to do this film?’ And then it was all over the film that Kareena is the first choice, and Preity is the second choice. Even Kareena said, ‘I said no to that film.’ So I was like, Okay, Thank You, Kareena! It doesn’t matter. Any which ways this film was in my destiny.”

However, the show stealer was Saif Ali Khan‘s answer on being asked who would make a better Naina to his Rohit in the film Kareena of Preity. The actor, who was rather stumped by the question, without an iota of doubt, quipped, “Now that I have seen the film, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Naina except Preity.”

The video clip was shared on an Instagram account Filminutz where people shared their opinion on who would have played a better Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho. A user called out Karan Johar for asking this question and wrote, “Preity Zinta fitted so perfectly in that role, that question was inappropriate, embarrassing, and uncomfortable even after her amazing performance.” Another user wrote, “oh man! Preeti deserved that pretty woman song. Kareena would have screwed this movie.” One more user wrote, “Kareena would have been a disaster for this wonderful film with her over-the-top expressions and drama….. Preeti was well deserved.”

Netizens lauded Preity Zinta’s classy way of giving it back to Kareena as a user wrote, “I think she gave a logical example! Am glad Preeti played it so well.” Another comment said, “Special thanks to Kareena for rejecting it.”

You can see the clip here and let us know what you feel about this casting scoop from Kal Ho Naa Ho in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

