Kajol is one of the most talented and beloved actresses in Bollywood. She is well known for her versatile performances, bringing a unique blend of intensity, vulnerability, and spontaneity to her characters. She has now recalled once choreographer Saroj Khan threatened to hit her and Saif Ali Khan during shooting a film.

The actress is all set to star in director Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s short film in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. In the run-up to the film’s release, she recalled how the late choreographer was demanding on the film set. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Radio Nasha, Kajol recalled the experience of shooting the song “Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai” from the film Ye Dillagi with Saif Ali Khan. She explained, “There are two things, the word s*xy and the word ‘sharam’, I can’t relate with these emotions. When somebody tells me I have to bat my eyelids and act coy, I can’t comprehend it. I don’t understand the emotion, but if you give me a set of features to move in a particular way, I get that.”

The award-winning actress also said how everybody’s idea of ‘lust’ is different. “It’s a subjective emotion, more than an objectively explained one,” she said. When asked if she has ever been able to portray this emotion on screen, Kajol said, “I’ve never been able to. Most of the time, I depend on my directors. You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us… On ‘Hothon Pe Bas…’, Saroj ji wanted to hit us. Saif and I couldn’t stop laughing. She’d say, ‘You aren’t taking this seriously, you’re ill-mannered kids’.

The strict character of the late choreographer has already been mentioned by the actress. Saroj Khan, A well-known severe taskmaster, collaborated on artistic projects with stars like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi. The next week, Lust Stories 2 will be available on Netflix. The Trial, a new streaming series from Kajol, will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Koimoi

Must Read: Adipurush: Kriti Sanon’s Mother Breaks Silence On Film’s Controversy Asking Haters “Insaan Ki Galtiyo Ko Nahi Uski Bhavna Samjho”, Netizens React

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News