Sridevi is one of the most iconic actors in the Indian film industry, and the country came to a halt after she passed away in Dubai in 2018. The Hawa Hawai actress ruled over many people’s hearts, but did you know she had a massive crush on the Hollywood action superstar Sylvester Stallone? She once confessed her admiration for the Rocky star. Scroll below to get the deets.

Sylvester’s breakthrough point came in life when he featured Rocky Balboa in the first Rocky film, and since then, he didn’t have to look back again. The Rocky series brought him on the map of Hollywood, making it one of the highest-grossing franchises. His ruggedness charmed everyone, including the Sadma actress, as she shared a little too much about how he made her feel whenever she saw Sly’s films on screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once in an interview with Cineblitz magazine, Sridevi confessed to having a massive crush on Sylvester Stallone and how crazy she was about him. She told the media outlet, “I am crazy about Sylvester Stallone. I have seen all three parts of Rocky innumerable times.” She added, “He is the s*xiest man I have ever come across. And one of the finest actors.”

Sylvester Stallone must be on the list of every action-loving audience, and undoubtedly, that heavy voice adds a bonus to his whole persona. Sridevi also revealed how much Stallone impacted her and how her mood lifted after watching his films. She said, “His voice gives me goose flesh. God, even when I talk about him, I can feel something happening to me. My body tingles all over. Whenever I feel depressed, I have to only see his film on video, and I feel good again.”

She continued, “I have never been attracted to any man like this. He is my ideal man. I think the man I see in my dream is Sylvester. I’d love to meet him and work with him one day.” Not only that, she admitted that she would have even said yes to him if Sylvester Stallone ever proposed to him. She said, “Yes if he proposes to me, I will marry him without a second thought.”

Well, Boney Kapoor got lucky that Sylvester Stallone never proposed to Sridevi!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Scraps 2 Untitled MCU Movies As A Quality Control Measure & Eternals 2, Shang-Chi 2 & Armor Wars Not Having Titles Yet Leaves Fans Worried [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News