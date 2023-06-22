Kangana Ranaut is finally making her debut as a producer with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. A couple of days back, its official trailer was dropped online and it’s being lauded by one and all. The film, which is getting a direct-to-web release, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, i.e., June 23. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have been dropping interesting promos that are leaving all of us excited.

However, one of the recent promos seems to have backfired for the producer Kangana Ranaut. Recently, Prime Video took to their official Insta handle to drop a video featuring Nawaz where he’s seen talking about other Bollywood stars. Scroll down to know in detail.

Tiku Weds Sheru’s promo clip which has gone viral, opens with lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character ‘Sheru’ who is looking for a girl for marriage. The video opens with him introducing himself as a Bollywood producer while showing off his photos with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. However later, he’s also seen taking Hrithik Roshan’s name.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is heard saying in the video, “My name is Sheru and people lovingly call me… Sheru only. I’m a Bollywood actor. I’m a big film producer of all types of movies, small and big. See, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir… Hrithik wasn’t available so that’s why he’s not here.” Now netizens are convinced that it was a deliberate jibe by Kangana Ranaut at his former lover.

Slamming Kangana Ranaut for using Hrithik for promotion a user asked, “Is this real or some kind of fan edit? Nawaz could pull a pic with SRK, Salman or even Amitabh, why choose HR? Did they take his permission to use his name for promotions?” Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Earlier speaking about launching Anveet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana Ranaut said, “Yes, I want to work with Avneet Kaur again but I haven’t done any three film contract which is a very common practice with any newcomers, and to take up a huge percentage of their brands, events and films for the rest of their life”.

For more updates on Tiku Weds Sheru, stay tuned to KoimoI!

