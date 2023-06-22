Dharmendra, along with his family, recently welcomed another Deol Bahu Drisha Roy as Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot. Now a picture of the Sholay superstar along with his first wife Prakash Kaur is going viral on the internet. In this rare yet adorable picture, the Chupke Chupke actor is seen with a glass gesturing cheers to his wife, who seem in a celebratory mood.

However, the picture did not go down well with the netizens, who were already raising questions over Hema Malini and her daughters’ absence from the wedding. It was even pointed out that Sunny Deol in his post welcomed a daughter in the family with Drisha when the Deol family already has two daughters.

It is said that Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana Deol have never been accepted or welcomed by the Deol family. None of the Deols, attended their wedding, and similarly, they maintained their distance from Dharmendra’s grandson Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Roy which had the presence of his first wife, Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol as well.

As soon as Dharmendra’s beautiful picture with his first wife, Prakash Kaur emerged on the internet, the netizens called out the actor for not inviting his second wife, Hema Malini, to the wedding. The picture shared by an Instagram page, Instant Bollywood was captioned appreciating their wedding, and all hell broke loose. A user wrote, “What marriage where he married another woman despite being a Hindu married man? Mockery of marriage.” Another user wrote, “What a humble woman to still stay with him after his second marriage. kudos to her because today a woman would kick a man’s ass out for wanting to legally cheat on her!” One more comment read, “He is a legend with mistakes.”

People called out the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor for dumping his first wife to marry Hema Malini. A comment wrote, “Itni sorted sweet wife,do bete,do betiyaan,itna hasta khelta parivaar side main rakh ke ye bhai ne Hemamalini se shadi kar li. Life main kuch bhi permanent nahi hai.” Another user wrote, “Inka sahi hai biwi bache hote hue bhi ek aur le aya aur hai ye respected log.”

Some comments took brutal digs at Hema Malini. A comment read, “Where is baharwali?” One more comment read, “Hema Malini kidhar gayi? Kya nashe mein use bhool gaye?” A third comment said, “Is this why we are not seeing pics of Hema Malini? I thought he was divorced.” A user wrote, “Hema ko jalane ki ninja technique.”

While one user took a dig at Dharmendra, quoting a dialogue from Munna Bhai MBBS’ title song and wrote, “Fir apne mohalle me hema aayiii!” Some trolls even called out Hema Malini for not attending the wedding. A comment read, “Sauteli maa sauteli hi hoti h shaadi mei nhi aai Hema Malini!”

You can see the picture going viral here.

Karan Deol and Drisha Roy tied the knot in a private ceremony. The actor shared pictures where Dharmendra was seen with his first wife Prakash Kaur and Sunny Deol was seen with his wife Pooja Deol.

Both the Apne actors are said to be allegedly separated from their wives but not legally divorced. While Dharmendra converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, Sunny is said to be allegedly very close to Dimple Kapadia but not in a relationship officially.

