Kartik Aaryan is all set to be seen with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani in their upcoming romantic saga, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. And the duo has already started taking up promotional events. The two will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, and the promo is already doing rounds on the internet. Scroll below to watch!

In the recent promo, Krushna Abhishek will be seen roasting Kartik for pretending to be single and will be taking a sly dig at him for buying an expensive car.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On The Kapil Sharma Show, when Kiku suggested Kartik Aaryan might be single, Krushna Abhishek took the cue and mocked the actor. Taking a hilarious dig, the TV actor said, “Koi bhi banda jab Rs 4 crore ki gadi kharidta hai, who kya Gajraj Rao ji ko ghumane k liye kharidega?” For the unversed, Gajraj Rao is also a part of the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha and will also join the lead cast members in the show.

Check out the promo video as shared by Sony TV official on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

For those who don’t know, after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhushan Kumar had gifted India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.75 crore to Kartik Aaryan.

On the other hand, in the promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Kartik Aaryan about the meaning behind the white-coloured heart of the logo of the movie, Kartik said, “Kyunki ye saaf hai, pure hai.” To which, Kapil further joked “Toh ye toh ho gaya Kiara ka, aapka wala kon sa hai”, and left everyone in the audience in splits.

Well, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is releasing on June 29, 2023. Are you excited about it? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-Wife Aaliya Shares How She Fell In Love With Him Saying “His Eyes Are Very Sexy Then We Met & Fell In Love…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News