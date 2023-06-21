The start of 2023 witnessed a bang in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and it felt like Bollywood would continue the dream run in the coming months. Now, half of the year is almost gone and there are just 3 clean successes, which is really shocking. Both The Kerala Story and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke did surprisingly well, making their place in the list of successes. Let’s discuss the box office report card in much detail below!

After 4 long years, Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing big-screen comeback with Pathaan and it did wonders at the box office. It broke countless records and is currently the highest-earning Hindi film. The film ended its run at 543.22 crores nett in India and was a box office ‘Hit’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Pathaan, we saw a huge success from Bollywood in the form of The Kerala Story led by Adah Sharma. It did a business of 238.37 crores at the Indian box office and was a ‘Super-Duper Hit’. Just like last year’s The Kashmir Files, this one surprised one and all with its historical run in theatres. Interestingly, it’s the only ‘Super-Duper Hit’ of 2023 from Bollywood.

The third and last success so far is Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film had no pre-release buzz as such but still did really well due to strong word-of-mouth. So far, it has earned 70.38 crores in India and is a ‘Plus’ affair.

Speaking about the latest release, Adipurush (Hindi), though earned 100 crores in just 3 days, is on its way to becoming one of the biggest box office flops due to its high cost.

Take a look at the noteworthy Bollywood releases of 2023 & their box office verdicts:

Kuttey – Flop

Pathaan – Hit

Shehzada – Flop

Selfiee – Flop

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Average

Zwigato – Flop

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway – Flop

Bheed – Flop

Bholaa – Losing

Gumraah – Flop

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Losing

Bad Boy – Flop

The Kerala Story – Super-Duper Hit

IB 71 – Flop

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Plus

Adipurush – Verdict yet to be announced (but on its way to being a Flop)

(To know more about verdicts like ‘Super-Duper Hit’, ‘Plus’ & ‘Losing’, visit Box Office verdict tables under ‘Hits & Flops’ in the ‘Box Office’ section on the homepage)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Big Drop On Tuesday Brings Down The Curtain Down On Prabhas Led Magnum Opus?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News