Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, is now facing the wrath of too much negativity during its run on weekdays. After witnessing a huge drop yesterday, the need of the hour was to sustain a minimal dip at least today, but the numbers have gone down considerably. Let’s see how day 5 has turned out to be at the Indian box office!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus enjoyed a strong opening weekend but crashed like anything on Monday. After bringing in 69 crores* on Sunday, the film earned just 16.50 crores* on Monday. With such a dip, it’s clear that the audience has shown their outright rejection and now Tuesday is much worse.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Adipurush has earned just 11-13 crores at the Indian box office. In both Hindi and Telugu versions, which were driving the business of the Prabhas starrer, a huge drop was witnessed today and as a result, the collection of just above 10 crores is coming in.

In the first 5 days, Adipurush stands at a total of 247.50-249.50 crores nett (all languages). For a film with a standard budget, these numbers are huge but for one of the most expensive Indian films, such a collection is not at all pleasing. With Tuesday’s performance, it seems that the game is over for the Prabhas starrer and tomorrow, the number is expected to go below the 10 crore mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Tom Cruise Supremacy At The Box Office: Mission: Impossible Star Holds The Guinness World Record For Having Not 3, 4 Or 5 But 8 Consecutive $100 Million Movies To His Credit [Fact-O-Meter]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News