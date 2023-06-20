Prabhas’ Adipurush has managed superb numbers during its opening weekend at the worldwide box office. However, just after the euphoria settled, the film crashed badly on its first Monday and now, the pace would slow down from hereon due to strong negative talk among the audience. Still, the collection in the first 4 days is above 320 crores gross and below is all you need to know!

Helmed by Om Raut, the magnum opus opened to mixed reviews from critics and mostly unfavourable word-of-mouth from the audience. Still, the film comfortably crossed 200 crores nett at the Indian box office during the opening weekend and in the Hindi version alone, it crossed 100 crores nett. Globally too, the mark of 300 crores gross has been crossed.

As per the latest update, Adipurush’s 4-day total at the Indian box office stands at 240 crores* nett, which equals 283.2 crores* gross. In overseas, the film is a major letdown by making just 45 crores gross so far and is expected to wrap up the run very soon. Overall, the worldwide box office collection stands at 328.2 crores* gross in 4 days.

Adipurush would reach 400 crores in the next few days but post that, the film will really struggle to even survive at the box office.

Meanwhile, the film has been surrounded by many controversies and is receiving flak mainly due to its objectionable dialogues and too much modernisation of the Indian epic Ramayana. Writer Manoj Muntashir and director Om Raut are facing all the bashing due to the film.

