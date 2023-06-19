It’s raining records for Adipurush. Regardless of all the loose talks surrounding the film, especially by those who have presumably not even watched it, the core audience is rooting for it on a big way, what with a big century been scores in a matter of just 3 days. This isn’t all as there are more records in sight as well. There are just a handful of films which have scored a century in the opening weekend itself and this Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer is one such affair. On Sunday, the film earned 38.25 crores, resulting in 113.50 crores so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is how the first weekend/first three days numbers of the Top-10 biggies looks like. Pathaan of course set the record for the biggest ever earlier this year whereas KGF – Chapter 2 did that last year. Brahmastra too is in the list and that film too arrived less than a year ago, which goes on to show how post pandemic, there are quite a few spectacles that have brought in big bucks.

Pathaan – 161 crores KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 128 crores Brahmastra – 122 crores Sanju – 120.06 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Adipurush [Hindi] – 113.50 crores Happy New Year – 108.86 crores Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores Dangal – 107.01 crores

While Adipurush finds itself comfortably placed in this Top-10 list, it would move two places up the charts if one considers original Hindi releases, since both KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion were dubbed films. That would bring it in the Top-5. On the other hand if one includes south versions as well then the films which would dominate the list are the three south biggies, Adipurush, Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, the Top-2 being Prabhas starrers. This only goes on to show that when a pan-India film is actually made well, then sky is indeed the limit.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush vs RRR, KGF Chapter 2 & Baahubali 2 At The Indian Box Office: Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Film Witnessed The Biggest Drop In Day 2 vs Day 1 Comparison, Here’s How Prabhas’ Latest Release Fared

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News